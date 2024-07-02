Ghanaian youngster Darko Gyabi rejoins Plymouth Argyle on loan

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi has rejoined English Championship side Plymouth Argyle FC on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United FC.

The 20-year-old had a successful short-term loan spell with Argyle during the 2023-24 campaign and is now set to spend his second stint with the club.

Manager Wayne Rooney expressed his delight in bringing Gyabi back to the club, citing his impressive skills on the ball, power, and athleticism.

Sporting director Neil Dewsnip also praised Gyabi's ability and hunger to prove himself at this level and beyond.

Gyabi's loan move is subject to EFL approval, but he is expected to join up with the squad in time for pre-season.

Despite playing for England's national youth teams, Gyabi remains eligible to play for Ghana at the international level.

This move marks a significant development in Gyabi's career, and he is expected to play a key role in Argyle's midfield under Rooney's guidance.

With his talent and dedication, Gyabi is likely to make a significant impact in the English Championship and potentially attract attention from the Ghanaian national team.