Ghanaian youngster Dauda Mohammed marks Europa League bow for RSC Anderlecht in draw with Fenerbahce

Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to mark his Europa League debut for RSC Anderlecht in their 2-2 stalemate with Fenerbahce at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Thursday night.

The former Asante Kotoko hitman replaced Pieters Gerkens with four minutes left on the clock to mark his debut for the Purple and White lads.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side took a two-goal lead through Zakaria Bakkali before Michael Frey and Ali Hassan Kaldirim secured a point for the visitors in the 57th minute.

Dauda's compatriot Andre Ayew was introduced in the 74th minute in place of Algerian forward Islam Slimani