Ghanaian youngster David Boateng extends contract with Crystal Palace 

Ghanaian defender David Boateng has been rewarded for his efforts with a new contract by Crystal Palace ahead of next season.

The English-born Ghanaian footballer is among five academy players to have their contracts renewed by the Premier League side.

"Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process", Academy Director Gary Issott said.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."

The 21-year-old made 16 appearances for the Crystal Palace U23 team and registered two assists in the just ended season.

Boateng will be hoping to work hard in order to get some game time with the senior team under Coach Patrick Vieria next season.

The Ghanaian is highly regarded and has been monitored in the past by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.