Ghanaian youngster Dirk Asare released by Belgian club KV Mechelen

Belgian football club KV Mechelen have announced the release of 19-year-old Belgian-born Ghanaian midfielder Dirk Asare, making him a free agent.

The young talent, son of former Okwahu United and Ghana U-20 star Nana Asare, has been a promising figure in the Belgian football scene for several years.

Dirk Asare has made a name for himself in the youth circuit, representing Belgium at the U-19 level for the Red Devils. His professional journey began with youth club Lommel United in 2010, where he honed his skills until 2014. He then moved to KVC Westerlo, spending four crucial developmental years there before joining KV Mechelen's youth side in 2018.

During the 2023/24 season, Asare made a total of 16 appearances across all competitions for KV Mechelen, showcasing his potential and versatility as a midfielder. Despite his release, his current market value stands at 50,000 euros, according to Transfermarkt, highlighting his value in the transfer market.

Asare's release from KV Mechelen opens up new opportunities for the young midfielder. Clubs looking to strengthen their midfield options will undoubtedly be interested in a player with Asare's skill set and experience.