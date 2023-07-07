Ghanaian youngster Ebenezer Annan joins Novi Pazar on season loan from Bologna

Bologna's 20-year-old left-back, Ebenezer Annan, has completed a one-year loan move to Croatian top-flight club Novi Pazar.

The talented Ghanaian youngster will have the opportunity to further his development and gain valuable experience in the Serbian footballing environment.

Annan spent the previous season on loan at Serie C side Imolese Calcio, where he impressed with 28 league appearances.

Prior to that, he made his Serie A debut for Bologna against Hellas Verona during the 2021-22 season.

Annan also featured in pre-season matches against renowned teams such as Dortmund and Liverpool.

The Croatian club have the option to make Annan's move permanent at the end of the loan period.

This signing marks Novi Pazar's second acquisition of a Ghanaian player this transfer window, following the earlier signing of Prince Arthur from EurAfrica FC.

Negotiations for both deals were handled by ArthurLegacysports.

Commenting on the loan move, CEO Oliver Arthur expressed his belief that Annan will benefit from this experience outside of Italy.

He stated, "This deal gives Annan an opportunity to have experience in a different country and adapt to a new football culture. He will play in the Serbian top-flight league, which will aid his development and growth as a player."