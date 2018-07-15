Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal in 8-0 pre-season win over Boreham Wood

Ghanaian kid Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal in Saturday's 8-0 win over Boreham Wood in a pre-season friendly.

The England youth international, who was introduced in the second half, poked home from close range to extend our lead in the 53rd minute.

Nketiah is hoping to impress new coach Unai Emery to become a first team regular this term.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener with a stunning curling effort into the top corner, before stooping to head in a second just two minutes later after a slaloming run from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Gabon international went on to score more to tally a hat-trick of goals.

Young forward Reiss Nelson scored the fourth goal himself with a superb volley into the top corner.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were all on target.