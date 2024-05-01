GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo shines despite Sogndal's Cup exit

Published on: 01 May 2024
Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo shines despite Sogndal's Cup exit
Edmund Baidoo

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo showcased his talent with an impressive performance for Sogndal, despite their narrow defeat to KFUM on penalties.

Baidoo, starting the in the thrilling Norwegian Cup encounter, played a pivotal role in Sogndal's opener, demonstrating his skills and vision by providing a brilliant assist for Viljar Stavoe's goal in the 72nd minute. Despite the eventual defeat, Baidoo's contribution was a standout moment in an otherwise disappointing outcome for Sogndal.

Fellow Ghanaian Isaac Twum also featured in the match, adding to the African presence on the field. Twum came off in the 117th minute, with Marius Ã…rÃ¸y replacing him. Both Baidoo and Twum are aiming to make significant impacts for Sogndal throughout the season.

The game itself was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with both teams exchanging goals during regulation time. Following a 1-1 draw at full-time, the match extended into extra time and eventually led to a dramatic penalty shootout, which saw KFUM emerge victorious.

Despite the cup exit, Baidoo's performance highlights his potential and provides optimism for Sogndal fans as they continue their campaign in other competitions.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more