Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo shines despite Sogndal's Cup exit

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Baidoo showcased his talent with an impressive performance for Sogndal, despite their narrow defeat to KFUM on penalties.

Baidoo, starting the in the thrilling Norwegian Cup encounter, played a pivotal role in Sogndal's opener, demonstrating his skills and vision by providing a brilliant assist for Viljar Stavoe's goal in the 72nd minute. Despite the eventual defeat, Baidoo's contribution was a standout moment in an otherwise disappointing outcome for Sogndal.

Fellow Ghanaian Isaac Twum also featured in the match, adding to the African presence on the field. Twum came off in the 117th minute, with Marius Ã…rÃ¸y replacing him. Both Baidoo and Twum are aiming to make significant impacts for Sogndal throughout the season.

The game itself was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with both teams exchanging goals during regulation time. Following a 1-1 draw at full-time, the match extended into extra time and eventually led to a dramatic penalty shootout, which saw KFUM emerge victorious.

Despite the cup exit, Baidoo's performance highlights his potential and provides optimism for Sogndal fans as they continue their campaign in other competitions.