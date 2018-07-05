Ghanaian youngster Edward Opoku impresses as Columbus Crew beat Deportivo Saprissa in friendly

Ghanaian youngster Edward Opoku made a huge impression in Columbus Crew's friendly against Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday.

The 21 year old former St. Louis winger was influential as a different look Columbus Crew side cruise to a 2-0 victory over Deportivo Saprissa.

The first half saw plenty of scoring chances from Columbus. In the 28th minute, Eduardo Sosa took a ball down the field and crossed to an open Gyasi Zardes, the American born Ghanaian breezed by Saprissa’s goalkeeper to place the ball into the back of an empty net.

Defender Josh Williams scored the game-winning goal for Crew SC in the 34th minute. Pedro Santos sent in a corner straight to Williams who headed it into the back of the net. Saprissa was unable to respond, giving Columbus the win.

Edward Opoku came close to making it three only for the Saprissa goalkeeper to deny the Ghanaian.

The Virginia Cavaliers college product made his first club start across all competitions in tonight’s international friendly against Deportivo Saprissa. He had previously made a substitute appearance in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round match against the Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium.

Opoku played the entire duration of the game with fellow Ghanaian Lalas Abubakar also seeing action.

The Gold and Blacks used the game as preparation for the big game against L.A Galaxy on Sunday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin