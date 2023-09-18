GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Essel joins Finnish side SJK from Vision FC on loan 

Published on: 18 September 2023
Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Essel has joined Finnish side SJK on a season long loan with an option to sign permanently when the deal expires.

The 19-year-old joins SJK from Ghanaian lower tier side Vision FC.

Essel becomes the third Ghanaian player to join since the partnership between the two clubs which started March 2023.

SJK already have two Ghanaian players on their books Terry Yegbe and Salim Yussif.

"It feels really great to be here, and it was also great to get to know my new teammates on the game trip. It wasn't easy to get into the team quickly when you don't know everyone, but it was great to make your debut right away and succeed in it. Now I feel that I want to work hard, show more of my skills and develop more", the Ghanaian youngster said .

 

 

 

