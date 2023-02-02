Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Essiam makes FC Basel debut in thrilling game against Grasshoppers

Former Ghana U20 midfielder, Emmanuel Essiam has finally made his first team debut for Swiss giants FC Basel.

The youngster came on late in the Swiss Cup clash against Grasshoppers as Basel won 5-3 at the Letzigrund.

"I’m very happy to make my debut today after a very long time with a great victory, thanks to all the fans for your amazing support always," wrote an excited Essiam.

The AFCON U20 winner joined FC Basel last year, but spent most of his time with the youth team.

Meanwhile, Anton Kade opened the scoring for the visitors on the half hour mark but the hosts responded immediately through Ayumu Seko.

Basel took the lead again on the stroke of half time after Fabian Frei slotted home from the spot.

Zeki Amdouni extended the lead three minutes after the break before Renat Dadashov reduced the deficit for Grasshoppers from the spot.

Ghana's Kassim Adams restored the two goal lead in the 63rd minute. Seko netted his second to make it 4-3 before Amdouni sealed victory in the final minute.