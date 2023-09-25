GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Toku makes debut for Danish side Aalborg BK

Published on: 25 September 2023
Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Toku makes debut for Danish side Aalborg BK

Former Ghana U-17 winger Emmanuel Toku made his debut appearance for Aalborg BK in the Denmark second-tier league on Sunday afternoon.

Toku was introduced as a second-half substitute in his team's triumphant performance against HB Koge, which propelled them to a 2-0 win and three points clear at the top.

Toku entered the pitch, replacing Merker Widell, just five minutes into the second half and played a significant role in the final 25 minutes of the match for the Red and Whites outfit.

The opening goal of the game came from Widell, putting the hosts ahead 1-0 late in the first 45 minutes with a well-taken strike in the 38th minute. Aalborg BK extended their lead when Lucas Andersen found the back of the net in the first minute of additional time, sealing a 2-0 victory for the home team.

Toku's debut for Aalborg BK marks the beginning of what could be a promising journey in Danish football, as he aims to make a positive impact for his new team.

Toku is on loan from OH Leuven in Belgium, with Aalborg BK having the option to make the deal permanent.

