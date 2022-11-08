Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah named in Romanian league Team of the Week

Ghanaian teen sensation, Emmanuel Yeboah has been named in the Team of the Week in Romania.

The 19-year-old inspired CFR Cluj to victory against U Craiova 1948 on matchday 17 of the Romanian Liga 1.

Yeboah scored and provided an assist in the 3-1 victory on Monday night at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu.

He created the opener after find Rangelo Janga, who slotted home to give the hosts the lead after 16 minutes.

Cristian Manea doubled the lead on the half hour mark after connecting to a Ciprian Deac assist.

The visitors pulled one back after the break through George Ganea.

But the Ghanaian youngster was at the right place at the right time to extend Cluj's lead with a fine finish.

The in-demand forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in ten Liga 1 matches and he is already attracting interests from Czech giants Sparta Prague.

Yeboah moved to Romania last year from Ghanaian lower-tier side Young Apostles and has since been a sensation in the topflight league.

Below is the Team of the Week: