Ghanaian youngster Enoch Owusu scores as Inter Milan Primavera beat Atalanta

Ghanaian youngster Enoch Owusu significantly impacted Inter Milan Primavera's 2-0 victory against Atalanta Primavera in the Primavera 1 matchday 34, held on Saturday afternoon.

The promising talent started the game and played for 59 minutes, contributing to the team's dominance on the field.

The first goal for Inter Milan U-19 came in the 18th minute, courtesy of Riccardo Miconi. This early lead gave the Nerazzurri the upper hand, and they maintained their advantage until the end of the first half, with the scoreline at 1-0.

After the break, Inter Milan U-19 continued to press and were rewarded with a second goal in the 55th minute. Enoch Owusu, who had been a constant threat to the Atalanta defense, found the back of the net with a clinical finish, extending the lead to 2-0.

As the game progressed, both teams made tactical changes to either protect their lead or chase the game. However, Inter Milan's resolute backline held firm, denying Atalanta's youngsters any clear-cut opportunities to score.

With this victory, Inter Milan Primavera now sits atop the Primavera 1 table with 67 points after 34 games. Moreover, the team has successfully secured a spot in the Primavera 1 playoffs semifinals.