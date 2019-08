Anderlecht youngster Enock Agyei was voted the best player after helping the side's U16 side clinch the YICC tournament in China.

Agyei was in full swing as the Belgian side defeated Wolverhampton 2-1 in the final.

Goals from Samuel Mbangula and Joseph Nonge Boende were enough to hand the Purple & White their first silverware of the season.

The youngster delivered another sublime performance to be voted best player of the tournament.

He joined Anderlecht from Verviers in 2015 at the age of 10.