Ghanaian youngster Enock Otoo scores as FC Nordsjaelland thrash Nykøbing FC

Ghanaian youngster, Enock Otoo climbed off the bench to score as FC Nordsjaelland thumped Nykøbing FC in a training match on Thursday.

With most of the regulars handed a rest following their involvement in the league opener on Monday night, Nordjaelland manager Hoff Thorup gave the other players the opportunity to gain match experience.

Otoo came on the second half to seal victory for the Wild Tigers as they defeated the lower-tier side 6-2 at the Right to Dream Park.

Conrad Harder netted a brace to add to strikes from Adamo Nagalo, Lasso Coulibaly and Magnus Munck.

Otoo, 18, is one of the talented young Ghanaian players coming through the ranks at FC Nordsjaelland. He is seen as the replacement for Ernest Nuamah should the Ghana international leave this summer.

Compatriot Ibrahim Osman did not take part in the exercise after playing a part in the league opener.