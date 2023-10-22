Ghanaian youngster Eric Taylor scores in Kongsvinger IL away victory over Jerv in Norway

Ghanaian youngster Eric Taylor was on target for Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen when they overcame FK Jerv at away on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored the final goal as Kongsvinger claimed a 2-0 victory over Jerv at the JJ Ugland Stadium in a matchweek 27 fixture.

The win has inspired Kongsvinger's top-flight promotion hopes as they move to the third position on the league standings behind Fredrikstad and KFUM Oslo.

The visitors opened the scoring of the match as early as the 15th minute through experienced Turkish midfielder Adem Guven.

Taylor sealed the maximum points for Kongsvinger when he doubled the advantage with a minute remaining to the end of the match.

The youngster thundered the ball into the goal in the final minutes and allowed himself to be embraced by spinners and jubilant substitutes.

Taylor has managed 16 appearances for Kongsvinger in the Norwegian second-tier this campaign, scoring twice in the process.