Published on: 26 January 2023
Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah attracts interest from French giants Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille have set their sights on Ghanaian prodigy Ernest Nuamah in the January transfer window. 

The 19-year-old FC Nordsjaelland star is on the radar of the French giants, who are looking at making a move before competition for the youngster's signature increases.

Marseille were in the race to sign Nigerian forward Terem Moffi but Lorient's high price demand turned the former UEFA Champions League winner away, with the striker expected to move to England.

Meanwhile, Senegal forward Bamba Dieng's future at the club remains uncertain, leaving Marseille with Nuamah as their best option in the window.

Nuamah, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy has been in sensational form for the FC Nordsjaelland this season. He has scored five goals and provided four assists as Nordsjaelland sit top of the Super Liga table.

His outstanding performances in the league saw him make Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup in Qatar. He was later dropped as the final team was announced.

 

 

