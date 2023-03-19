Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah bags brace to inspire Nordsjaelland comeback victory against Brondby

Ghanaian wonderkid Ernest Nuamah was instrumental for FC Nordsjaelland as he inspired them to beat Brondby IF in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The 20-year-old forward scored both goals when Nordsjaelland came from behind to claim hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brondby at the Right to Dream Park.

The visitors got the opening goal of the round 22 encounter after Norwegian midfielder Hakon Evjen scored to put them ahead six minutes from the interval.

Nuamah got the equalising goal seven minutes into the second half after he was assisted by Ivorian midfielder Mohammed Diomande.

The highly-rated youngster missed a penalty in the 89th minute before getting the match-winner a few moments later after he connected a pass from midfielder Jacob Christensen.

Nuamah was replaced afterwards by Danish-born Ghanaian defender Jonas Jensen-Abbew.

The Right to Dream Academy product has been in blistering form in his first-ever campaign in the Danish top-flight.

Nuamah has eight goals and four assists in 21 matches for Nordsjaelland in the Superliga and has two goals in two games in the Landskrona Cup.