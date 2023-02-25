Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah on target in Nordsjaelland 4-2 win against Odense BK 

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah scored for Nordsjaelland in their 4-2 win against Odense BK in the Danish top-flight on Friday night.

Nuamah continued with his impressive performances this season for Nordsjaelland with his sixth goal of the campaign.

Wahidullah Faghir scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute to put Nordsjaelland in the lead at the Right to Dream Park.

Mads Frokjaer got the equalizer before the half time break for Odense in the 42nd minute.

Wahidullah Faghir got his brace after a nicely worked goal in the 63rd minute for Nordsjaelland

Ernest Nuamah scored the third goal for Nordsjaelland in the 72nd minute before Emiliano Marcondes sealed the win with the fourth goal in the 80th minute.

Numah lasted 82 minutes in the game before he was substituted.

The 20-year-old has six goals, three assists in 18 appearances this season for FC Nordsjaelland.