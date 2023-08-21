Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku shines in AZ Alkmaar win over Waalwijk

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku showcased his skills by contributing an assist to AZ Alkmaar's impressive 3-1 triumph over RKC Waalwijk in a thrilling Eredivisie encounter on Sunday.

Poku initially started the match on the bench at the Mandemakers Stadion, eventually entering the field in the 46th minute to replace Ruben van Bommel.

As the game progressed, AZ Alkmaar came close to scoring in the 36th minute when a corner kick taken by Yukinari Sugawara struck the crossbar with the aid of an RKC defender.

However, the home squad managed to take the lead just before halftime. Referee Alex Bos awarded a penalty after the ball struck Dani de Wit's hand, allowing Michiel Kramer to convert from the spot for RKC Waalwijk.

Nonetheless, AZ Alkmaar bounced back in the 54th minute when Vangelis Pavlidis found the back of the net with a well-placed right-footed shot from the centre of the box, directing the ball into the bottom left corner. Notably, the crucial assist for Pavlidis' goal was provided by substitute Poku.

AZ's victory was further solidified by goals from Dani de Wit and a second strike from Vangelis Pavlidis, securing all three points for the team.

The 19-year-old has assisted three goals so far this season.