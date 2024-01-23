Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku shines with hat trick in Jong AZ Alkmaar's victory

Dutch-born Ghanaian talent Ernest Poku stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat trick in Jong AZ Alkmaar's commanding 5-1 victory against FC Dordrecht in the Eerste Divisie.

The breakthrough for Jong AZ came in the 7th minute when FC Dordrecht failed to contain AZ's attack. Jayden Addai found Ernest Poku, who confidently scored, giving his team an early 1-0 lead.

The momentum continued for Jong AZ in the 18th minute as they doubled their advantage. Van Bommel capitalised on a well-executed play, finding ample space to slot the ball neatly into the short corner, extending the lead to 2-0.

Just before halftime, Jong AZ struck again, making it 3-0. Meerdink showcased skill from the edge of the box, delivering a powerful shot into the net.

The second half saw Jong AZ wasting no time in extending their lead. Poku, benefiting from a splitting pass by Wouter Goes, found space against goalkeeper Luca Plogmann and calmly made it 4-0.

FC Dordrecht managed to pull one back through Shiloh 't Zand, reducing the deficit to 4-1.

In the 71st minute, Ernest Poku completed his hat trick, securing the victory for Jong AZ Alkmaar with a goal from a Meerdink cross.

The impressive performance adds to Poku's growing reputation as a promising talent to watch in Dutch football.