Ghanaian youngster Ethan Ampadu begins preseason with Chelsea

Ghanaian youngster Ethan Ampadu has started preseason exercise with English Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Welsh born Ghanaian midfielder was part of the team that began preparation for the upcoming campaign with manager Antonio Conte.

The youngster who joined Chelsea from Exerter, is looking forward to making more appearances for the senior side.

Having come on in FA Cup games and making cameo appearances for the Blues last season, Ampadu is expected to fight for a place in the team.

Meanwhile, with the World Cup still in full flow the numbers at the Cobham training center are diminished, but for those players who didn't feature in Russia there were plenty of smiles on show as they caught up after a few weeks' break.

They began with some light jogging and stretching before heading inside to undergo medical testing ahead of the new campaign.

Some of the senior names present on the first day of training are David Luis, Cesc Fabregas and Ross Barkley.