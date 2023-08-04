GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong impresses in preseason with Real Valladolid, set for La Liga debut 

Published on: 04 August 2023
Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong is making waves in the preseason with Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in excellent form, impressing the coaching staff and fans alike.

Frimpong, who joined Valladolid in 2021 from African Talent, has been training with the first team during preseason and has shown great potential.

Renowned football transfer expert Ibrahim Saanie Daara has provided insights into Frimpong's progress, revealing that the talented youngster has been training alongside the first team of Valladolid and has been shining brightly so far.

With Frimpong's current trajectory, there is a possibility of him featuring in some matches in the highly competitive La Liga.

The prospects look promising for this African Talent academy graduate, and the football world is eagerly awaiting his potential breakout in the Spanish league.

If he continues to perform at this level, he may have the opportunity to play in La Liga matches.

Frimpong's journey to Valladolid has been promising. After exceptional performances for the U19 side, he caught the attention of the senior team and earned a spot in the squad.

The Ghanaian midfielder's debut season in the Spanish League is highly anticipated.

 

 

