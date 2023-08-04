Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong impresses in preseason with Real Valladolid, set for La Liga debut 

Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong is making waves in the preseason with Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in excellent form, impressing the coaching staff and fans alike.

Frimpong, who joined Valladolid in 2021 from African Talent, has been training with the first team during preseason and has shown great potential.

Renowned football transfer expert Ibrahim Saanie Daara has provided insights into Frimpong's progress, revealing that the talented youngster has been training alongside the first team of Valladolid and has been shining brightly so far.

This could be the big breakthrough season for 🇬🇭 Eugene Frimpong. Frimpong, 20, has been training with the first team of Valladolid in pre-season and has been great so far. If he continues on this path, the African Talent academy graduate can play some matches in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/X3qzB6lFtE — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) August 2, 2023

With Frimpong's current trajectory, there is a possibility of him featuring in some matches in the highly competitive La Liga.

The prospects look promising for this African Talent academy graduate, and the football world is eagerly awaiting his potential breakout in the Spanish league.

If he continues to perform at this level, he may have the opportunity to play in La Liga matches.

Frimpong's journey to Valladolid has been promising. After exceptional performances for the U19 side, he caught the attention of the senior team and earned a spot in the squad.

The Ghanaian midfielder's debut season in the Spanish League is highly anticipated.