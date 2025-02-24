Ghanaian youngster Ezekiel Alladoh nets maiden goal for IF Brommapojkarna

Ezekiel Alladoh, the 19-year-old Ghanaian forward, marked a significant milestone by scoring his first goal for IF Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Cup on Sunday.

This achievement came during a match against Orgryte IS, where Brommapojkarna secured a convincing 3-0 victory at the Grimsta IP Stadium in Stockholm.

Alladoh opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Swedish youngster Anton Kurochkin further solidified the win with two goals in the 70th and 72nd minutes.

Alladoh's move to Brommapojkarna was finalized in January 2025, following an impressive stint with Accra Lions FC in the Ghana Premier League.

He had previously scored three goals and provided an assist in 14 appearances for Accra Lions.

At Brommapojkarna, Alladoh reunites with former Accra Lions teammate Evans Botchway, who also featured in the match against Orgryte.

The team currently sits second in Group 7 of the Swedish Cup, trailing behind IF Elfsborg after two matches.

Swedish-born Ghanaian teenager Sion Oppong was introduced in the game in the 84th minute.

This victory highlights Alladoh's integration into the team and his potential to contribute significantly to Brommapojkarna's success in the Swedish football scene.