Ghanaian youngster Faris Moumouni joins German side Augsburg

Young Ghanaian forward Faris Moumouni has completed a move to German Bundesliga club Augsburg, signing a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old striker made the switch from Holstein Kiel as a free agent after his contract with the club expired.

Moumouni showcased his talent during the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in 12 appearances for Holstein Kiel.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Augsburg, who wasted no time in securing his services for the upcoming seasons.

As part of his development, Moumouni will initially feature for Augsburg's second team in the Regionalliga, providing him with valuable playing time and an opportunity to further hone his skills.

The club have high hopes for his progress and expects him to eventually make the transition to the senior squad.

Although born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, Moumouni has yet to represent either country at any level. With his talent and potential, his performances at Augsburg could earn him consideration for future national team call-ups.

Moumouni's move to Augsburg represents a significant step forward in his career, and he is determined to make the most of this opportunity to showcase his abilities at a higher level of competition.