Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Sulemana begins training at new club Al Merreikh

Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Sulemana has started training with new club Al Merreikh SC after sealing his move from Medeama SC a few days ago, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The young fullback was announced as a new player of the Sudanese giants on Sunday after he signed a two-year contract for an undisclosed amount after passing his medical examination.

After sealing the transfer, Sulemana jetted off immediately to join his new teammates in Egypt on the same as the club continues to prepare towards the CAF Champions League which kicks off in a fortnight.

The 19-year-old left-back established himself as one of the brightest spots in the Ghana Premier League since he signed for Medeama in 2019 from lower division side Hamburg FC.

His performances saw him earn a place in the Ghana U20 national team.

The defender could make his competitive debut for Al Merreikh if he is selected for the opening match of the CAF Champions League against Zamalek SC in two weeks' time.