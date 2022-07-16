Ghanaian youngster Forson Amankwah scores debut goal in SCR Altach win in Austrian Cup

Ghanaian youngster Forson Amankwah netted his first competitive goal for new club SCR Altach in the Austrian OFB Cup when they beat lower-tier TWL Elektra on Saturday.

Kosovan forward Atdhe Nuhiu scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 5th minute before adding another one in the 20th minute giving Altach an early advantage.

Elektra reduced the deficit by one with a goal coming from midfielder Ognjen Sipka four minutes from the break.

Amankwah was brought on the second half to make his very first competitive bow for Altach since he joined on a season-long loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old got his name on the scoresheet in the 75th minute as he put the icing on the cake to seal the victory for Altach as they progressed to the next round with a 3-1 scoreline.

Amankwah spent last season on loan at Liefering in the Austrian second-tier league where he scored three times in 19 appearances.