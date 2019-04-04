Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu extends Anderlecht deal until 2020

Anderlecht striker Francis Amuzu has penned a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2020.

The 19-year-old has been subject of transfer speculations following his inability to enjoy regular playing minutes since Fred Rutten took over the club’s rein.

The young marksman has put to rest the transfer reports with the new contract

Amuzu after signing the contract reiterated his commitment to the club.

He remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level despite playing for the Red Devils at junior level.