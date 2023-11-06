Ghanaian youngster Gideon Kodua scores as West Ham U21 thump Liverpool

English-born Ghanaian, Gideon Kodua inspired West Ham United's U21 side to a thumping win against Liverpool in the Premier League 2 on Sunday.

The Hammers travelled to Merseyside after impressive back-to-back wins in the week, before adding the Reds to their list of casualties.

Kodua started a move that was clinically converted by Callum Marshall as the Irons took a 13th minute lead.

Marshall netted his second of the game on the hour mark before Kodua rolled home the third three minutes later.

George Earthy completed the mauling with West Ham's fourth in the 74th minute.

Assistant coach Gerard Prenderville praised the team's performance, especially the attacking trio of Kodua, Earthy and Marshall.

“It has been a good week but a long one with three games. The players had to deal with that, and it was really good and impressive again. All the boys have played their part [over the week]," he said.

“They work so hard on the training pitch, in the analysis room, and the gym. There’s a real togetherness in this group.

“The communication to the front line from the back to keep pressing was really good and yes we had a lot of goals today, but it’s about the whole squad and team, who backed up those attacking players.”