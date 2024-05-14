Ghanaian youngster Gideon Kodua scores despite West Ham U-21s loss in playoff quarter-final

English-born Ghanaian talent Gideon Kodua showcased his skills in a standout performance for West Ham United U-21s, but their dreams came crashing down in a heart-wrenching penalty shootout against Sunderland U-21s in the Premier League 2 playoff quarter-final.

In a thrilling showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats, West Ham and Sunderland battled to a dramatic 3-3 draw in regular and extra time. Kodua played a pivotal role, opening the scoring for the Hammers with a clinical finish in the 40th minute.

Despite their spirited efforts, West Ham was unable to secure victory as Sunderland's Ellis Taylor equalized in the 80th minute. Extra time saw Patrick Kelly briefly restore West Ham's lead, only for Sunderland's Caden Kelly to level the score once again.

With tensions running high, the match went to a penalty shootout, where Sunderland emerged victorious with a 5-3 win. Despite Kodua's standout performance, West Ham fell short, bidding farewell to their Premier League 2 campaign in bitter disappointment.

The clash, filled with ups and downs, showcased the resilience and determination of both teams, but ultimately, it was Sunderland who prevailed, ending West Ham's playoff journey in a heartbreakingly close encounter.