Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah cameos on injury return as Liefering FC suffer defeat against BW Linz

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah came on as a late substitute in Liefering FC’s 2-1 defeat against BW Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga II on Friday.

The 20-year-old left back has been developing rapidly since joining Red Bull Salzburg from Ghana Premier League outfit WAFA Academy in 2016.

Mensah, who was touted as the next big thing in Austria, suffered an injury at the tail end of the campaign.

After 8 round of matches in the season, Mensah returned to the field but was unable to help out his team as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against table toppers BW Linz.

Despite the defeat, FC Liefering maintain their 3rd spot on the log with 16 points after 9 games.