Ghanaian youngster Godson Kyeremeh scores in SM Caen easy win in Coupe de France

France-born Ghanaian youngster Godson Kyeremeh was on the scoresheet when SM Caen thrashed lower-tier club AF Virois in the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The French Ligue 2 advanced to the next stage of the cup competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.

Caen were up and running in the game as early as the 13th minute after French forward Samuel Essende put them ahead.

Guinea Bissau international forward Alexandre Mendy doubled the advantage for the visitors before the halftime break.

Kyeremeh who was introduced in the second half put the icing on the cake as he rounded off the victory for Caen five minutes from full-time.

Former Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim wasn't involved in the match for Caen since he wasn’t included in the matchday squad.

Caen will face Ligue 1 out FC Nantes in the Round of 32 in the competition next month.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian player has now scored four goals with an assist in 12 appearances in all competitions this campaign.