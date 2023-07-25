Ghanaian youngster Hasan Gomda joins Maltese club Gzira United

Ghanaian young talent Hasan Gomda has made a significant move in his football career, joining Maltese club Gzira United.

The 19-year-old footballer, who previously played for a lower-tier team in Ghana, has now set his sights on making a mark in European football.

Gomda's transfer to Gzira United marks a milestone in his journey as a footballer, and he will be looking to showcase his skills and potential on the European stage.

The move presents an exciting opportunity for the young player to develop his talent further and gain valuable experience in a new footballing environment.

Having honed his skills in Ghana, Gomda will now embark on a new chapter in his career, hoping to make a positive impact for his new club in Malta.

As he settles into the squad and gets accustomed to the team's style of play, Gzira United will be eager to see the young Ghanaian forward in action.

The signing of Hasan Gomda reflects the growing interest and recognition of young African talents in the global footballing landscape.

Clubs are increasingly looking to tap into the potential of players from the continent, and Gomda's transfer is a testament to the talent that Ghana and other African nations have to offer.