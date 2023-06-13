Ghanaian youngster Hendry Aron Blank commits future to Borussia Dortmund

German- born Ghanaian prodigy Hendry Aron Blank has committed his future to Borussia Dortmund by signing a contract extension until June 30, 2025, according to the club.

The talented teenager, who honed his skills in Bayer Leverkusen's youth setup, made the switch to Dortmund's U16 team during the 2019/20 season and his remarkable performances have earned him a contract extension.

Blank's outstanding performances over the recent campaign have not gone unnoticed. The rising sensation star appeared in 15 U19 Bundesliga West league matches and 7 UEFA Youth League matches.

Recognizing his immense potential, Borussia Dortmund has announced the promotion of Blank, along with his U19 teammate Marian Kirsch, to the club's U23 squad. These two young talents played pivotal roles in Dortmund's victorious U19 Bundesliga West title campaign this season.

Blank's commanding presence in defense was instrumental in securing the U19 Bundesliga West 22/23 league championship for the Black and Yellow U19 team. His consistent displays have placed him on the radar of scouts, both domestically and internationally.

Despite being born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Hendry Aron Blank remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level. While he has yet to receive a call-up to the German national team, the possibility of an international career with Ghana remains open.