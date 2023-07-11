Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo included in MSK Zilina first team ahead of UEFA Conference League qualifier

Ghanaian winger, Henry Addo has been included in MSK Zilina's first team ahead of the 2023/24 season after impressing with the youth set up last season.

Addo was the star of Zilina in the UEFA Youth Champions League last season, earning him a place in the senior side. His dazzling displays has seen him sign a three-year contract with the Slovakian club.

The talented teenager was invited to the senior side for pre-season, where he emerged as one of the top ten performers during preparation.

Addo scored in the pre-season friendly against Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC and prominently featured in all four matches in the three-week exercise.

He has been named in the squad for the UEFA Conference League qualifier against Estonian club FCI Levadia on Thursday.

The former Kumasi High player is expected to play a key role for Zilina as they eye a place in the group stage of the European competition.