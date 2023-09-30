Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo on target for MSK Zilina in eight-goal thriller

Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo showcased his scoring prowess yet again for MŠK Žilina on Friday to help his team defeat Skalica in the Slovakian top-flight league.

The winger was part of his team’s matchday squad for the ninth round of matches of the 2023/24 season and played a crucial role in the thrilling encounter.

After being introduced in the 70th minute, Addo established himself in the game eventually contributing massively to the attack of Zilina.

Shortly, after coming on, the 19-year-old showed his brilliance in attack and found the back of the Skalica net in the 83rd minute as his team cruised to victory in an eight-goal thriller.

With additional goals from Antoin Loic, Mario Sauer, and a brace from Dávid Ďuriš, MŠK Žilina managed to earn a vital result as they won 5-3.

Skalica saw goals from Daniel Smekal, Robert Matejov, and Yann Michael Yao, providing them with consolation in the game.

Henry Addo's goal now brings his tally to five goals and two assists in seven games.