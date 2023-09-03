Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo scorers 4th league of the season in MSK Zilina away win

Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo continued with his fine form in the Slovakian Liga when he scored again when MSK Zilina overcame FC Spartak Trnava in a crunchy fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-year-old forward rounded off the victory for Zilina as they claimed a 2-0 win at the City Arena Trnava to consolidate their top spot on the league standings.

The visiting team drew the first blood of the encounter in the 59th minute through North Macedonian midfielder Andrej Stojchevski, having been assisted by youngster Mario Sauer.

The Ghanaian forward increased the advantage for Zilina a few minutes later after connecting a long pass from the goalkeeper Lubomir Belko.

Compatriot Samuel Gidi started the match for Zilina and was replaced in the 89th minute by Patrik Myslovic.

Ghanaian attacker Kelvin Ofori was introduced in the game for Trnava at the start of the second half when he took the place of Nigerian midfielder Azeez Oseni.

Addo has been lethal for Zilina since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, netting four goals and delivering two assists in five league appearances so far.