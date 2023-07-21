Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo stars as MSK Zilina progress in UEFA Conference League

Ghanaian winger, Henry Addo climbed off the bench to help Slovakian outfit MSK Zilina reach the next stage of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Addo replaced Loic Essomba on the hour mark as Zilina defeated FCI Levadia in Estonia to complete a home and away win against their opponents.

Zilina got off to a great start after Matus Rusnak broke the deadlock three minutes into the game but Addo's compatriot Ernest Agyiri levelled seven minutes later.

Just before half time, Andrej Stojchevski restored Zilina's lead as the Slovakian side earned a 4-2 aggregate win.

Addo also played a role in the first leg win at home before travelling to Estonia with the team.

The youngster is set for more first team action after impressing the technical team during pre-season, where he scored a goal in four matches.

MSK Zilina will next face Belgium side KAA Gent as the quest to make the group stage of the Conference League continues.