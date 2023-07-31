Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo strikes twice in MSK Zilina win over Ruzomberok in season's opener

Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo got himself a brace for MSK Zilina in their victory against MFK Ruzomberok in the opening fixture of the new season on Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old scored twice to ensure Zilina started the 2023-24 campaign on the bright with a resounding 3-1 win over Ruzomberok at the MSK Zilina Stadium.

Addo scored the opening goal of the match a few minutes to the half-time break following a brilliant solo effort.

Midfielder Kristof Domonkos scored to level matters for the visiting Ruzomberok side in the early stages of the second half.

The Ghanaian forward restored the lead for Zilina with an accurate shot in the 70th minute after receiving a pass from Slovakia international Patrik Ilko.

Teenage midfielder Mario Sauer wrapped up the victory after coming on from the bench to score with seven minutes remaining.

Young Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Gidi featured for Zilina and played 63 minutes before he was substituted with Sauer.