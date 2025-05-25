Ghanaian youngster Henry Addo wins Israeli Premier League title with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Ghanaian forward Henry Addo has won the 2024/25 Israeli Premier League title with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The youngster was an unused substitute for his club on Saturday when they hammered Beitar Jerusalem 5-0 in the Israeli Premier League championship playoff final.

The big win sealed Maccabi Tel Aviv's league title triumph. With 80 points, the Tel Aviv-based side finished top of the league table, two more than Hapoel Beer Sheva.

After the game, Henry Addo joined his teammates to celebrate their league success at the end of the 2024/5 campaign.

Addo, 22, joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2024 from Slovakian outfit MSK Zilina.

Although he did not have a good debut season, he played a key role in the just-ended campaign to help Maccabi Tel Aviv clinch the league title.

He made 15 appearances for the team in the league and scored one goal to complement his impressive displays in the team’s attack.

Besides his league exploits, Henry Addo also impressed in the 2024/25 Europa League for Maccabi Tel Aviv, scoring two goals after making nine appearances.

The winger has been working hard for the Israeli team since making the switch and is keen on improving to make a case for a crucial role in the starting eleven in the next football season.