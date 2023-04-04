Ghanaian youngster Hope Avayevu excels as North Texas SC beat LA Galaxy II

Ghanaian forward Hope Avayevu produced another top performance to help North Texas SC to victory against LA Galaxy II in the MLS Next Pro League.

The 20-year-old forward was denied his second goal of the new campaign after his strike hit the crossbar in the first half.

An Ascel Essengue own goal in the 44th minute ensured North Texas SC ended their short road trip with maximum points from two games.

Avayevum, who scored the winner in the opener against LAFC II, earned the praises of manager Javier Cano after the match.

“I’m so happy with the performance because we improved defensively from last game. We created the traps where we wanted to press, we had a very clear idea of what we wanted to do this week. Of course, we missed a lot of opportunities, especially in the first half," he said.

"In the second half, Hope (Avayevu) and Yeicar (Perlaza) had chances and hit the post. We had lots of opportunities to score again. This is soccer, you know? Sometimes you score and sometimes you miss. But we were more in control than we were last week. And this helped us to be more confident in our style of play.”

Avayevu and his teammates will welcome Vancouver Whitecaps II in the third game of the season, their first home match.