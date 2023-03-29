Ghanaian youngster Hope Avayewu powers North Texas SC to victory in season open against LAFC II

Ghanaian forward Hope Avayewu scored the winner as North Texas SC began their MLS Next Pro season with victory against Los Angeles FC II.

The 20-year-old attacker wasted no time in announcing his intentions for the campaign, after smashing home from a Bernard Kamungo assist.

The former Bechem United prodigy perfectly controlled the cross from Kamungo before finishing off brilliantly in the ninth minute.

Avayewu tormented the defence of LAFC II and came close to adding another in the second half.

The Ghanaian attacker enjoyed a decent season last year, scoring five goals in providing nine assists in 23 matches.

Avayewu's display has caught the attention of FC Dallas' technical team, the senior side of North Texas SC.

He joined the feeder club of Dallas FC in 2021 and has since been an integral part of coach Javier Cano's side.