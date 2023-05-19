Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Digberekou signs pro contract with Borussia Monchengladbach

German Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach has secured the services of Ibrahim Digberekou, an 18-year-old Belgian-born Ghanaian centre-back who has formally committed to his first professional deal to continue at the club.

Digberekou had a number of teams interested in him, but he finally opted to continue his development at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Mirko Sandmöller, the club's youth academy director, expressed enormous joy at securing the very skilled young player, despite the fierce competition from other interested parties.

"We are thrilled that Ibo has decided to continue his development with us and commit to a long-term partnership with Borussia, despite receiving numerous offers," Sandmöller stated in an official statement issued on the club's website.

"Ibo is a fantastic individual with exceptional qualities as a central defender, particularly in tackling. Now, it is our responsibility, along with his, to further nurture those qualities and prepare him for more challenging football."

Despite having represented Belgian national youth teams, Digberekou has the possibility to transfer allegiance and participate for Ghana at the international level.

This choice adds a fascinating element to Digberekou's future as he contemplates representing his native homeland on the world scene.