Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman confident of emulating Ernest Nuamah at FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has expressed optimism about his abilities to take after compatriot Ernest Nuamah at FC Nordsjaelland following his impressive performances in the ongoing season.

The 18-year-old joined the Danish giants in January from Right to Dream Academy and has integrated into the team seamlessly with great performances.

Osman has suddenly emerged as the ideal replacement for Ernest Nuamah who is set to finalise a move to French side Lyon after enjoying a great career with the Tigers as well.

Osman has already scored one goal and provided four assists with his latest coming on Sunday against Midtjylland as he set up Marcus Ingvartsen for the second goal in a 3-0 victory.

Speaking after the game, Osman expressed his delight in getting more playing time while stating his zeal to keep going in a bid to achieve similarities to Ernest Nuamah.

"Yeah, it's a good feeling because now I'm getting more time so I have to prove more. My performance was good today I think. I needed to score but I know it will come. But it was a good assist for Ingvartsen.

"I need to keep on working hard and just listen to my coach day in day out so that I can reach the top level as Nuamah," Osman stated.

"Not actually a big pressure. I know myself. I know how I play so I have to just keep on playing the way I play. No need to put pressure on me.

"I think I need to improve on my finishing," he added.

The youngster has already followed the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana who now play in England for West Ham United and Southampton having risen through the ranks of Right to Dream and FC Nordsjaelland.