Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman makes Team of the Week in Denmark

Published on: 29 August 2023
Talented Ghanaian forward, Ibrahim Osman has been named in the Danish Superliga Team of the Week following his impressive display for FC Nordsjaelland against FC  Midtjylland. 

The teen sensation delivered an assist as Nordsjaelland continued their remarkable start to the season, and was a menace at the left side of attack for the Wild Tigers.

Osman is joined by teammate and two goal-hero in the game against FCM Marcus Ingvarsten in the team of the week.

OB quartet Bashkim Kadrii, Rami Al-Hajj, Tobias Slotsager and Louicius Don Deedson also made the squad alongside Marko Divkovic and  Patrick Pentz of Brondby.

Sikelborg duo Anders Klynge and Alexander Busch completed the list.

Below is the team of the week

