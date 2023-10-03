Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman named in Danish Superliga Team of the Week

Talented Ghanaian forward, Ibrahim Osman has been named in the Danish Superliga Team of the Week following his outstanding display in the game between FC Nordsjaelland and Vejle Boldklub.

The 18-year-old was in fine form for Nordsjaelland despite firing blank in the goalless draw at Vejle.

Osman created several goal scoring opportunities in the game but the visitors could not take their chances at the Vejle Stadion.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is joined by Lyngby Boldklub's goalkeeper Mads Juhl Kikkenborg, Brondby duo Sean Klaiber and Marko Divkovic in the team of the week.

Wessel Dammers of Randers, Midtjylland's trio Juninho, Oliver Sorensen and Ola Brynhildsen and Phil Chukwuani were all included in the team.

Isak Jensen and Jean-Manuel Mbom of Viborg complete the best eleven of the week.

Below is the Team of the Week