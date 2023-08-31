Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman named in Team of the Month in Denmark

Talented Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Osman rounded up an outstanding month in the Danish Superliga by making the Team of the Month for August.

The FC Nordsjaelland youngster has been in phenomenal form for the Wild Tigers this season, playing a key role as they return top of the table in the second month of the new campaign.

Having been named in the Team of the Week for his performance against FC Midtjylland, Osman makes his first team of the month appearance.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has scored a goal and provided three assist in six appearances this season.

He is joined by teammate Martin Frese in the team of the month.

Below is the full squad: