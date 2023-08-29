Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman receives praise from FC Nordsjaelland coach Johannes Thorup

FC Nordsjaelland's coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian teenage sensation Ibrahim Osman who has instantly shown his prowess in recent games for the Danish side.

Osman joined FC Nordsjaelland in January and like many Ghanaian youngsters has already taken the league by storm with remarkable performances with the latest occurring over the weekend where he leveraged his pace and skills to set up the second goal in a 3-0 win over Midtjylland.

Speaking after the game Thorup commended the efforts of the 18-year-old while typing him as one to look out for in the future.

"He is a fast winger and striker, and I have huge expectations for him to be skilled. He has the pace which is important for us to have on at least one of our strikers," Thorup said.

"I don't want to say that he has to take over for someone, but people can probably figure out that there is a player who is really good for us in the Super League, who might be really hard to keep,"

In the ongoing season, Osman has already scored a goal and provided assists in the Danish top flight.