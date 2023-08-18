Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman registers assist in FC Nordsjaelland's Europa Conference League win

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman displayed an excellent performance for FC Nordjaelland as they progressed to the final stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The 18-year-old was a second-half substitute when Nordjaelland inflicted a 2-0 home win over FCSB on Thursday night at the Right to Dream Park.

The Ghanaian attacker entered the game in the 71st minute to replace Oliver Antman and immediately made an impact.

After a thrilling 0-0 draw in Romania the previous week, Nordjaelland defeated their opponent to guarantee advancement to the playoff round of the qualifications.

Danish international Marcus Ingvartsen scored in either half to help his outfit cruise to victory in the much-anticipated encounter.

The Danish side got their first goal from Ingvartsen two minutes to the end of the first half before adding another one in the 85th minute after connecting from Ibrahim Osman’s pass.

Meanwhile, compatriot, Ernest Nuamah lasted 46 minutes in the game.

Osman has now recorded three assists and scored one goal after four starts for the Danish heavyweights.