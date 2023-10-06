Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman relishes record victory in Europe after Nordsjaelland thumped Ludogorets

Teen sensation, Ibrahim Osman has shared his excitement after a historic European night which saw FC Nordsjaelland secure the biggest win in the Europa Conference League.

The 18-year-old scored as the Danish outfit thrashed Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad 7-1 at the Right to Dream Park in Farum.

"European night in Farum. We move," he posted on social media.

Osman scored after 11 minutes to give his side the lead as the hosts went on to secure a thumping victory at home.

Marcus Ingvartsen opened the scoring from the spot after two minutes but the visitors levelled immediately through Oliver Verdon.

Osman then responded with FC Nordsjaelland's second before Jeppe Tverskov and Benjamin Nygren scored to give the host a 4-1 lead at the interval.

After the break, Son scored an own goal to extend lead at the Right to Dream Academy Park.

Nygren made it six with his second of the game with 16 minutes remaining before Christian Rasmussen sealed victory in the 86th minute.

Osman made way for Mads Hansen in the 73rd minute while compatriot and Ludogorets captain Bernard Tekpetey lasted 64 minutes.

FC Nordsjaellad recovered from their opening day defeat to Fenerbache in their group to record a resounding victory at home.